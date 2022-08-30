Ravanasura: Ravi Teja joins the sets for a new schedule in Hyderabad; Shoots for action climax sequence

Ravi Teja is all set to entertain the audiences with his next film Ravanasura, which has been carrying great buzz. The anticipation is high on the film as Mass Maharaja's last film Rama Rao on Duty failed to perform well among the audiences. Now, according to the latest update of the film, the actor joined the sets for a new schedule and commenced the shoot.

Ravi Teja is set to resume work on the film. The team is filming the climax, which is being shot on a grand scale in Hyderabad and will be an action-packed affair. It is expected to be an intense and action-packed affair. The sequence will reportedly be shot on a budget of Rs 5 crore.

Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role in the movie. The film is produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Srikanth Vissa has penned the gripping storyline for Ravanasura. It stars Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada as the female leads. Sushanth plays a key role in the flick. Ravanasura's music is composed by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems.

Apart from this, Ravi Teja also has other promising projects lined up for release this year. The actor will also be seen in director Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s action entertainer, ‘Dhamaka’. Pelli SandaD fame actress Sreeleela will play the female lead in the film. He also has a forthcoming film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram.

