Ravanasura Teaser: Ravi Teja impresses with various avatars and promises an action-packed film

Ravi Teja's next Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Verma is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies. Today, the teaser has been released on social media and promises an action-packed crime thriller. Ravi Teja looks intense with his unique screen persona, dialogue delivery, and action elements.

The teaser begins with a crime scene of a girl's death, which is investigated by a police officer played by Jayaram. Ravi Teja is introduced as a Lawyer but also shows different variations in the character. He is seen flaunting various avatars with a malicious smile, gazes seriously, and roars with enthusiasm when he gets into action. The teaser also shows Sushanth face off with Ravi Teja in the film.

Watch Ravi Teja's Ravanasura teaser here:

About Ravanasura

The action flick is Sudheer Varma’s directorial and is produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Team Works. The film will feature five female leads and actresses Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada have been roped in to play crucial roles. Harshavardan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo are the music directors for this flick. Naveen Nooli handled the editing.

Ravanasura is scheduled to release in theatres on April 8, 2023.

Ravi Teja's upcoming films

Ravi Teja is on a spree with back-to-back movies. The actor had three releases last year, Rama Rao on Duty, which failed at the box office, followed by super hit films Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya. The actor played a crucial role in Chiranjeevi starrer. Coming up next, after Ravanasura, he has pan Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s.

Directed by Vamsee, the film features Nupur Sanon as the female lead. This film will mark the debut of Nupur in Tollywood. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date.







