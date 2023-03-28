Ravanasura Trailer: Ravi Teja impresses with his double dose as a hero and villain in the action thriller

Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ravanasura. The trailer of the film amid huge buzz and expectations among movie buffs. The trailer includes all commercial ingredients such as romance, comedy, unexpected twists, and heroism elevations. The best part of the trailer is that Ravi Teja is a hero and villain.

The action flick is Sudheer Varma’s directorial and is produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Team Works. The film will feature five female leads and actresses Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada have been roped in to play crucial roles. Harshavardan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo are the music directors for this flick. Naveen Nooli handled the editing.

