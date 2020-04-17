Raveena Tandon bashes Nikhil Kumaraswamy for marrying amid lockdown; Says 'Wonder what was served in buffet'

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil tied the knot with Revathi today, amid lockdown. Actress Raveena Tandon, who will be seen in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has slammed has Nikhil Kumaraswamy for defying the lockdown rules.

People of India are trying their best to contribute their bit by distributing food to the poor who have lost their job due to COVID-19 outbreak. Many celebrities from Bollywood and South Indian film industry have also done their bit and are supplying basic essentials. Amidst everything, Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa at a farmhouse in Ramanagara. The couple tied the knot today, April 17 in presence of their family members. Actress , who will be seen in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has slammed has Nikhil Kumaraswamy for defying the lockdown rules.

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and slammed Nikhil Kumaraswamy and his family for hosting a wedding amid lockdown while people are not getting enough food due to COVID-19 outbreak. She wrote, "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement."

Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement https://t.co/KPrZFkjHGw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 17, 2020

Reportedly, around 100 people attended the wedding today. The wedding is a low-key affair and reportedly, the families have taken effective measures. “There will be a team of doctors who will check every person. Sanitisers, special decontamination booths and masks will be used at the location,” the official from Kumaraswamy’s office was quoted as saying by The Print.

