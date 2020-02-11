Raveena Tandon OPENS UP about her role in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2

Raveena Tandon revealed during an interview that her role in the second installment of KGF will be a powerful one.

After a gap of nearly 20 years, is returning to Kannada cinema by playing a key role in the sequel of KGF, which has Yash in the lead role. Now, the buzz is that Raveena’s portions for the film are already being shot in Mysuru. During an interview, she stated that she has a strong role in the film, while applauding the director, Prashanth Neel. She also revealed that she was mighty impressed with the director’s new age cinema approach.

The Times Of India quoted her as saying, “I was in talks with the KGF team for quite some time, and have been fairly impressed by its storyline. Prashanth had narrated the script to me long before I watched the first part. Later, when I saw the film, I was blown away by its edgy, new-age cinema approach. Having said that, it was important for me to thoroughly understand the narrative and its course in the second part. My character in the sequel is so powerful that I couldn’t say no to it.”

Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thankyou , my coolest director in da world prashanth_neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika sen. #KGFChapter2 #RamikaSen duttsanjay… https://t.co/xciZA2NO93 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 10, 2020

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will have Yash as the lead actor. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the role of Yash’s romantic interest. Bollywood mega star Sanjay Dutt is also onboard for the sequel. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1, will score music for the sequel as well. The film’s firstlook was revealed on December 21, 2019, and it is expected that the makers will reveal the film’s teaser soon.

In this scorching heat of Karnataka.. let us take u to an even hotter place this weekend NARACHI.. watch KGF Chapter 1... premieres on Etv colors today!! See u there at 7pm pic.twitter.com/b7MvGSYYEy — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 30, 2019

