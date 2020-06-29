Raveena Tandon reveals she’s playing a politician in Yash starrer KGF 2; Says its a powerful character

The Mohra actress Raveena Tandon reveals that she essays the role of a politician in KGF 2. The actress says that her character is very intriguing.

The Bollywood actress will be seen next in the highly anticipated drama, titled KGF: Chapter 2. The film will star south actor Yash in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Prashanth Neel. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the diva revealed some bits about her character in the Yash starrer. The Mohra actress reveals that she essays the role of a politician. The actress says that her character is very intriguing. Raveena Tandon reveals that she plays a politician in the upcoming drama, KGF 2. Raveena Tandon further goes on to add that her character has a very good character arc, and will be seen in both lights, the hero and the villain.

These comments by the actress has left her fans and film audiences very intrigued and interested in the film. The much-awaited drama KGF: Chapter 2, remains to be one of the most anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The film KGF 2 is the second part to the previous film, KGF, starring Yash. The first look poster of the upcoming film, KGF 2 had left the fans and audience members very impressed. The film KGF 2 will also feature Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

The first look poster of the Bollywood actor from KGF 2 was revealed by the makers some time back, and it has got the fans very curious about the actor's role. The film is slated for a release in October, after it got postponed from its previous release date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

