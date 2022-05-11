Raveena Tandon on term 'pan-India films': KGF not making money for south industry but revived love for cinema

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most successful, super hit movies of recent times and the movie made tremendous noise among the audiences. It broke many box office records to become one of the greatest movies of the current times. In fact, it is truly a pan-Indian film. In a recent chat, Raveena Tandon spoke about KGF Chapter 2 being a pan-Indian movie and the impact it made on the national audience.

In an interview with NDTV GoodTimes Raveena spoke about the term pan-India in the interview. She said that currently, it is a very exciting phase for the industry as all parts of the nation are coming together to form a very united, powerful force. “If KGF is making money, it doesn’t only mean the south industry is making money. It has been beneficial to the theatre owners and the economy,” she said. She added while the pandemic put a lock on theatres for a while, this has revived the euphoria and love for cinema. She added that movies like RRR, KGF or Bahubali aren’t made for OTT and they made the audience get back to the theatres and watch those movies unfold.

Talking about KGF Chapter 2, the became a massive hit and was loved by the viewers. In the film, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by one of the most sought-after directors, Prashanth Neel.

