Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani to make Telugu debut opposite Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni

Mahesh Babu's nephew and late superstar Krishna's grandson, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, is gearing up to make his debut in Telugu cinema. The tentatively titled AB4, helmed by director Ajay Bhupathi, has officially announced that the film's female co-lead will be played by Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The official announcement was made by the director himself via a post on X (formerly Twitter), which read, “Make way for the gorgeous & talented #Rasha Thadani into Telugu cinema. Stay tuned to witness her magnetic screen presence and performance in #AB4.”

The tentatively titled AB4 is expected to be an intense romantic film set against the backdrop of hilly landscapes. The movie is said to have a strong premise and emotional conflict at its core, with significant importance given to the female lead as well.

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the upcoming movie marks the director's fourth cinematic venture after films such as RX100, Maha Samudram, and Mangalavaaram.

The film will feature the late Ramesh Babu's son, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, in the lead role and will be produced by P. Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner. Additionally, it will be presented in theaters by Kalki 2898 AD producer Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The shoot is expected to go on floors later this month.

Rasha Thadani’s work front

Rasha Thadani last appeared in the period drama Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie starred Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in the lead roles, marking the debut of Thadani and Aaman Devgan.

The film follows the story of a young stable boy named Govind in the 1920s during British India, as he embarks on a journey with his spirited horse, one that eventually leads him to become part of the country's fight for freedom.

While the flick received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, the musical track “Uyi Amma,” featuring Rasha, became a viral hit on social media.

Looking ahead, the actress is currently working on her second cinematic venture titled Laikey Laikaa, a romantic actioner that stars Munjya fame Abhay Verma as the co-lead.

