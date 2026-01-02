Ravi Mohan celebrates New Year with GF Kenishaa Francis; Aarti’s birthday post for her mom goes viral

For Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, 2026 started on an auspicious note. The popular face of Tamil cinema welcomed the New Year with his ladylove, Kenishaa Francis, the pictures of which made it to social media. On the other hand, his ex-wife Aarti Ravi says her mother was made ‘villian’ in her story. Read on!

Ravi Mohan welcomed the New Year with Kenishaa Francis

A while ago, images of actor Ravi Mohan ringing in the New Year with partner Kenishaa Francis made it to X (formerly Twitter). For the auspicious start of 2026, the couple got dressed in traditional attire, setting a spiritual tone for the rest of the year.

Check out the post:

On the other hand, Aarti Ravi posted a long and heartfelt note for her mother, Sujatha Vijaykumar, on her birthday. Aarti shared a childhood image with her mom, followed by a current picture of the mother-daughter duo. She started her note by mentioning that 2025 wasn’t kind to her mother.

Aarti continued, “You were painted as the villain in my story as a result of an overworked PR effort. You were wrongly assigned the blame, but time has quietly clarified who remains responsible.” She went on to state that despite all the negativity coming her way, her mother stayed silent so that her voice could be heard.

Check out Aarti Ravi’s post:

“Even when you had every opportunity to defend yourself, you chose dignity over noise and restraint over name-calling,” wrote the emotional daughter. The ex-wife of Ravi Mohan took her mom’s birthday as an opportunity to speak for her. She expressed that the people responsible for all the chaos have learnt their lesson the hard way. “Karma is a boomerang, Ma, it always finds its way back. And your year has only just begun,” added Aarti.

Concluding her emotional note, Aarti added that from now on, they will be stepping back and are “no longer participants in the circus.” Wishing love, health, and peace upon her mother, Aarti signed off. For the unknown, Aarti and Ravi Mohan separated in September 2024.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: ‘I decided to leave my ex-wife, not my kids’: Ravi Mohan replies to Aarti Ravi’s statement and clarifies his relationship with Kenishaa Francis