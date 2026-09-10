Ravi Mohan introduces rumored girlfriend Keneesha Francis as composer for directorial debut An Ordinary Man’s 1st single Higher

Ravi Mohan is celebrating his 46th birthday on September 10, 2026, with updates about his upcoming films continuing to emerge. Now, the actor has unveiled the first single from his directorial debut, An Ordinary Man. Titled Higher, the song is composed by Keneesha Francis.

Ravi Mohan introduces Keneesha Francis as music director

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Taking it online, Ravi Mohan featured alongside Yogi Babu to describe they finished Taking to social media, Ravi Mohan appeared alongside Yogi Babu and revealed that they had completed the shoot for a promo song from An Ordinary Man. With the film’s work wrapped up, the duo decided to create a promotional track titled Higher, with the entire sequence set inside the protagonist’s mind.

Watch the song here:

Composed by Keneesha Francis , the track also features her as the director and editor of the video. Ravi Mohan and Yung Raja have penned the lyrics, while Ranjith has lent his voice to the song. As a promotional track, the song features a trippy visual setting.

The announcement of Keneesha Francis as the music director was made a few days ago. Interestingly, the update drew considerable attention as it came several months after Ravi Mohan and Keneesha addressed their separation. The two had reportedly been linked after being spotted together at several events and sharing posts featuring each other on social media.

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Later, Keneesha announced their separation in a statement without mentioning the actor’s name. Following this, Ravi Mohan held a media interaction where he spoke at length about the situation and became emotional while addressing the developments surrounding his personal life.

Ravi Mohan’s work front

Ravi Mohan was last seen in a lead role in Parasakthi, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara. The period drama also featured Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in prominent roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to headline the drama film Karathey Babu, directed by Dada fame Ganesh K. Babu. Apart from Ravi Mohan, the film features Daudee Jiwal, Anandhi, Nassar, VTV Ganesh, KS Ravikumar, Sandeep Raj, and others in key roles.

Additionally, the actor has Genie, which features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Krithi Shetty in prominent roles.

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