Ravi Mohan pens congratulatory post for Dhanush’s NEEK and its entire cast; wishes them a fantastic journey in cinema

Ravi Mohan was recently seen penning a heartwarming post, congratulating the entire team of NEEK on their success. The movie, which was released in theaters on February 21, 2025, is running successfully.

Taking to his official social media handle, the Ponniyin Selvan actor wrote, "Congratulations to the entire #NEEK team for the phenomenal response in theaters. Wishing the fresh talents a fantastic journey ahead! Kudos to Dhanush, GV Prakash, Sreyas, and all the best to my dear lil' bro Siddhartha Shankar for all the appreciation coming your way."

See the official post here:

The movie Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is a coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. It tells the story of Prabhu, a young man in his 20s who is still struggling to move on from a breakup that happened a year ago.

As he navigates life, Prabhu’s parents pressure him into an arranged marriage with his childhood friend, Preethi, before he has fully healed from his past relationship. After hearing his plight, Preethi suggests that he confront his past by attending his ex-girlfriend’s wedding to gain closure.

The rest of the film follows Prabhu as he faces his emotions and works towards personal growth. The movie features Dhanush’s nephew, Pavish Narayan, in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, and many more in key roles.

NEEK was initially developed in 2016, with Dhanush expected to play the lead role under the direction of Soundarya Rajinikanth. However, the project never materialized, leading Dhanush to take on the directorial role himself. The film has received generally positive reviews from critics, particularly for its performances and music.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan was last seen in Kadhalikka Neramillai earlier this year, starring alongside Nithya Menen. He is currently filming for his next venture, Parasakthi, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan.