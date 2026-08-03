Ravi Mohan’s mother-in-law Sujatha Vijayakumar sets the record straight on Rs 40 lakh monthly maintenance amid divorce

The ongoing divorce between actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi has taken another turn after Aarti’s mother and producer Sujatha Vijayakumar addressed several reports. Speaking to the media, Sujatha denied claims that Aarti had sought Rs 40 lakh every month as personal maintenance, stating that the widely discussed figure has been misunderstood.

Aarti Ravi's mother Sujatha clarifies about Rs 40 lakh monthly maintenance

According to Sujatha, the amount being discussed includes several financial obligations related to the couple’s children and is not meant solely for Aarti. She alleged that Ravi Mohan left the family burdened with debt, adding that their financial situation had become severe.

She said, "Aarti didn’t ask for the 40 lakh as monthly maintenance for herself. We have a lot of debt that was caused by him (Ravi Mohan), because of which the bank even issued a japti (seizure). The children now don’t have money for school fees, food, or tuition."

Sujatha further stated, "The children have been studying in American schools. He enrolled them there. Yearly, their school fee is 86 lakh. Similarly, he has been told to give 3 lakh to Aarti and 1 lakh to each kid per month. He also has to pay for the extracurricular activities of the kids. She never said that he shouldn’t meet the children. Only after adding all these expenses together does the total amount become what it is. So the claim that Aarti alone asked for Rs 40 lakh is simply false," she said.

Ravi Mohan shares his thoughts

Hours after Sujatha’s interaction, Ravi Mohan posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories. His post read, “Happy Friendship Day, my dearest people. Thank you for standing by me like true friends. It is unfortunate that some people continue to act in ways that amount to contempt. As for me, I want to make one thing clear: the 4 of us will not ever be in the same room together as long as I am alive. Stay happy always and choose your friends wisely."

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