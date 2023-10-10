Ravi Teja and Shilpa Shetty recreate hook step of Ek Dum Ek Dum from Tiger Nageswara Rao; VIDEO

Tiger Nageswara Rao, which features Ravi Teja in the lead role and is helmed by Vamsee is undoubtedly one of the most hyped films of the year. The film also features Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, Hareesh Peradi, and more in prominent roles.

The film tells the tale of the notorious thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao, in the village of Stuartpuram in Andhra Pradesh. The makers of the film are currently busy with the promotions of the film, and even visited the talent show, India’s Got Talent, for the same purpose. While on the sets, the lead actor also performed the hook step of the song Ek Dum Ek Dum from the upcoming film, along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is a judge on the show.

The actress took to social media to share the video of them dancing with the caption:

“Hum toh ek dum fidaa hai; aur aap? @RaviTeja_offl; #InBetweenTakes #Setlife #BTS #happysoul #EkDumEkDumHookStep”

Ravi Teja responds to Shilpa Shetty

The Dhamaka actor was quick to respond to the Auto Shankar actress, saying:

“Absolutely loved meeting you @TheShilpaShetty; and dancing with you on #EkDumEkDumHookStep; was Lol hahaha”

More about the film

Tiger Nageswara Rao is an action thriller film, helmed by Vamsee. The film features Ravi Teja, and Nupur Sanon, who is making her debut, in the lead roles. It also features Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Murali Sharma, and more in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and GV Prakash Kumar has taken care of the music for the film. The film is all set to release on 20th October.

