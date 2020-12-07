  1. Home
Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan pose with the team of Krack as they wrap up shoot in Goa; SEE PIC

Ravi Teja took to social media and shared a picture alongside Shruti Haasan and the team as they wrapped up the shoot.
Mumbai
Ravi Teja,South,Krack,Shuti HaasanRavi Teja and Shruti Haasan pose with the team of Krack as they wrap up shoot in Goa; SEE PIC
Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan have wrapped up the Goa schedule of their upcoming film, Krack. After Hyderabad, the team headed to Goa recently and have wrapped up a new schedule in Goa. Ravi Teja took to social media and shared a picture alongside Shruti Haasan and the team as they wrapped up the shoot. Captioning it, he wrote, "And it’s a wrap at goa!! Had super fun!." Gopichand Malineni is helming the project and is bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division.

The upcoming Telugu film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. S Thaman is on board as the music composer. GK Vishnu has handled the camera and Naveen Nooli is on edit for Krack. The upcoming Telugu film is the talk of the town since its inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. With cinema halls have opened, it remains to see if the makers of Krack plan to release the film online or on the big screen. 

Take a look at Ravi Teja's latest Instagram post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)

Ravi Teja was last seen in Disco Raja, which was directed by Vi Anand. The film also featured Payal Rajput, Tanya Hope and Nabha Natesh in important roles. 

Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, has a couple of films in the kitty. The stunner will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming Tamil film, Laabam. 

