Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Krack: Makers release trailer of the high octane action entertainer

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack has Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan as the lead actors.

Last week, it was announced that the makers of Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Krack will release the trailer on January 1, 2021. Accordingly, the makers released the trailer today and it looks like the film will be a power packed action entertainer. The trailer shows Ravi Teja delivering some top notch punch dialogues and it has received a tremendous positive response by the audience. It was revealed by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on January 14.

The makers of the film are currently working at a brisk pace to finish the film’s post production work. A couple of days back, Raji Teja shared photos from the dubbing studio, while revealing that he has joined the post production work of the film. Sharing the photos, Ravi Teja wrote, “Dubbing in process #KRACK”. In the photo, Revi Teja was seen sitting in front of a microphone while the video was played on a screen in front of him.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films. Earlier, in an interview with an English daily, she said, "It's always nice to do Telugu films. Although I am a Tamilian, Telugu audiences have always been appreciative. Moreover, my success began here. So, the Telugu industry is like my extended home." Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

Watch the trailer here:

Credits :YouTube

