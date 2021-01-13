Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Krack: Ram Charan is all praises for the Gopichand Malineni directorial

Taking to his Twitter space, Ram Charan lauded Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack, which was released ahead of Sankranti festival.

After several postponements and a few troubles, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s cop drama Krack hit the big screens on January 9. While the makers originally had planned to release the film in the morning, the film’s release got delayed and the film was released only in the evening. While Twitter is filled with positive reviews about Krack, Ram Charan has also now reviewed the film on the micro blogging website. He was all praises for the film.

Ram Charan wrote, “Enjoyed #Krack a lot! My fav @RaviTeja_offl garu in top form! @shrutihaasan was at her best. @thondankani & @varusarath5 pulled off their characters with ease. @MusicThaman's BG score held the movie very well! Your execution is top-notch @megopichand. Congrats to the entire team”. His fans and followers took to the comments section and lauded the film too.

See the Tweet here:

Enjoyed #Krack a lot!

My fav @RaviTeja_offl garu in top form! @shrutihaasan was at her best. @thondankani & @varusarath5 pulled off their characters with ease. @MusicThaman's BG score held the movie very well!

Your execution is top-notch @megopichand. Congrats to the entire team — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 13, 2021

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna sports a cool, never before seen avatar in first look of music video Top Tucker with Badshah

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack stars Ravi Teja as a cop who plays by his own rules and Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani are cast in key roles. The film is set to clash the box office with the upcoming film Red starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen in the upcoming magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Jr NTR and . He will be seen playing an extended cameo in the film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×