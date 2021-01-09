Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Krack: Release of the Gopichand Malineni directorial postponed?

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack stars Ravi Teja as a cop who plays by his own rules, and Shruti Haasan plays the female lead.

It is well known that Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Krack is one of the most awaited films of Tollywood. It was announced recently that the film will be released on January 9. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack’s release came as a good news for fans as it was anticipated that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform. However, the film produced by Tagore Madhu ran into trouble as, financers reportedly demanded that the dues owed to them be cleared before the release.

As a result, the film’s release has been postponed. There is no update from the makers about the new release date. Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment regarding the same. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack stars Ravi Teja as a cop who plays by his own rules, and Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani are cast in key roles. It is expected that the makers will send out updates regarding the film’s new release date soon.

Krack marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films. Earlier, in an interview with an English daily, she said, "It's always nice to do Telugu films. Although I am a Tamilian, Telugu audiences have always been appreciative. Moreover, my success began here. So, the Telugu industry is like my extended home." Krack was expected to give competition to Ram Pothineni’s Red which is all set to be released on January 14.

