Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack to get a direct release on OTT?

It is well known that Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Krack is a big hope for him and for Shruti Haasan as both the actors’ last few films were disastrous at the box office. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood. However, like all the other films, Krack’s release too was affected by the recent pandemic situation. Now, buzz is that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms.

If this turns out to be true, it will come as a sweet piece of news to Tollywood fans and movie buffs, as only a few films have had a direct release on OTT platforms. Recently, a new poster of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan along with a child from the movie was released by the makers. From the poster, it is anticipated that the film would be an adoption of Tamil cop drama Sethupathi. However, the makers haven't confirmed the same yet. An official update about the film’s release is awaited.

Krack marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films. Earlier, in an interview with an English daily, she said, "It's always nice to do Telugu films. Although I am a Tamilian, Telugu audiences have always been appreciative. Moreover, my success began here. So, the Telugu industry is like my extended home." Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

Credits :123Telugu

