Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack's latest poster is all things love; Take a look

The latest poster of Krack was unveiled by the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on his social media handle. The latest poster of the action thriller sees Ravi Teja in a casual look and the sultry siren Shruti Haasan in a pink coloured saree, and hair left open. The lead pair of Krack is seen in a romantic mood in the film's latest poster. The fans and film audiences have been waiting to hear an update about the film. The makers of the upcoming action drama Krack recently released an update about the film.

The Ravi Teja starrer will be releasing on Sankranti 2021. The news update about a smile to all the fans and followers of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. The much awaited drama Krack is helmed by ace south director Gopichand Malineni. The film features the southern beauty Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The first look poster of the Gopichand Malineni film was unveiled some time back. The film Krack's teaser was released some time ago and the fans and film audiences loved it.

The film Krack with Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead was meant for a release earlier on. But due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The latest news reports state that the filming work of the film is almost complete and a song is left to be shot.

