Ravi Teja and Vishnu Vishal team up for a new project

Tollywood star Ravi Teja has joined hands with Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal for a project. Vishnu Vishal took to social media to share a picture of the two actors. Intriguing the interest of the fans, he wrote, “With The #MassMaharaja @raviteja_2628 sir.. Starting the year with a fantastic collaboration..A super positive actor and great human being...Someone who believed in me right from our first meeting. Official details soon But right now time to stay safe and stay strong.”
The post is making audiences wonder if the actors are about to make an official announcement regarding an upcoming project. It is highly likely that they had to postpone the news due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, it remains to be seen if they’ve teamed up for a film, brand collaboration or something else. Only time will reveal the actual truth of this post. Recently, shooting and release of several films have come to a halt due to the rising cases of COVID-19.
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has numerous releases lined up for 2022. These include Ramesh Varma’s action drama Khiladi. Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 February. He will also play the lead in Sarath Mandava directorial, Ramarao on Duty. With Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 25 March. He also has Trinathrao Nakkina’s Dhamaka scheduled to be out on 14 April this year.
Credits: Vishnu Vishal Instagram
