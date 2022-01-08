Ravi Teja and Vishnu Vishal team up for a new project

Tollywood star Ravi Teja has joined hands with Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal for a project. Vishnu Vishal took to social media to share a picture of the two actors. Intriguing the interest of the fans, he wrote, “With The #MassMaharaja @raviteja_2628 sir.. Starting the year with a fantastic collaboration..A super positive actor and great human being...Someone who believed in me right from our first meeting. Official details soon But right now time to stay safe and stay strong.”

The post is making audiences wonder if the actors are about to make an official announcement regarding an upcoming project. It is highly likely that they had to postpone the news due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, it remains to be seen if they’ve teamed up for a film, brand collaboration or something else. Only time will reveal the actual truth of this post. Recently, shooting and release of several films have come to a halt due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Check out the post below: