Ravi Teja becomes part of Teja Sajja starrer superhero film HanuMan

HanuMan, the Indian superhero film featuring Tejja Sajja, Vinay Rai, Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, and many more, is finally slated to release in theaters on January 12th, 2024, owing to the occasion of Sankranti.

The film, which Prasanth Varma directs, has roped in Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja for a special role. Taking to his own X (formerly Twitter) handle, Teja Sajja wrote, “My Gurugaru (mentor) for My HanuMan Comedy motha mogipodhi. #HanuMan. Thanking my dear @RaviTeja_offl garu for doing this.”

Ravi Teja joins HanuMan

HanuMan is a pan-Indian superhero film based in a village called Anjanadri, which was announced in 2021 after the release of Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja’s film Zombie Reddy.

In an early interview with the Deccan Chronicle, Prashanth Varma said, "The film is inspired by the Hindu God Hanuman and the title of the film was chosen because it was a dedication to many who think of any superpower or a superhero in Hinduism and remember Lord Hanuman.”

The film is bankrolled by Primeshow Entertainment and features an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, and many more in leading roles.

The film’s screenplay is penned by Scriptsville, with the music handled by composers GowraHari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. The camera is cranked by Shivendra, with editing done by SB Raju Talari.

Ravi Teja’s Workfront

Ravi Teja, the Mass Maharaja of Telugu cinema, was last seen in the pan-Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao, written and directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal. The film, which was a period action thriller, featured an ensemble cast of actors like Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Murali Sharma, and many more in key roles.

Thereafter, the actor is currently busy with his next film, Eagle, an action film written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Along with Ravi Teja, the film also has actors like Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, and many more in crucial roles and is expected to release in theaters on January 13, 2024.

Moreover, the actor is working with director Harish Shankar on his next film, Mr. Bachchan.

