Ravi Teja begins shoot of biopic drama Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad; See PICS

Ravi Teja's next titled Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is a biopic is one of the most talked about films in Tollywood. As the film marks the pan Indian release of Ravi Teja, the buzz is high and fans are very much excited. A few days ago, Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the opening ceremony of the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie and launched it officially. Now the film has begun rolling.

Ravi Teja and his team have begun shoot of Tiger Nagaeswara Rao in Hyderabad. On the occasion of the Producer's birthday, the film's shoot has begun and the makers have also shared a few pics from the sets. Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, "The hunt begins! #TigerNageswaraRao shoot begins on the occasion of producer @AbhishekOfficl's birthday. This is going to be a MASSive treat for all the @RaviTeja_offl fans! More updates soon". The images showcase a glimpse of the first-day shoot on the sets.

Check out pics here:

The film is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Nageswara Rao was especially known for slipping through police custody and his great escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s earned him the title of Tiger.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are the female leads of the film. Abhishek Agarwal is bankrolling the film on a massive budget under his production house Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Tej Narayan Agarwal will be presenting Tiger Nageswara Rao. R Madhie ISC is working on the movie as a cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar is providing the music for the flick.

