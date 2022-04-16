Ravi Teja begins shoot for Tiger Nageswara Rao on a massive set worth Rs 7 crore; Deets inside

Ravi Teja will be seen next in a never seen before avatar for his upcoming film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee. As the film marks the pan Indian release of Ravi Teja, the buzz is high and fans are very much excited. After the grand launch ceremony, the film started rolling and Ravi Teja joined the first schedule. The team has begun filming for important sequences in a massive set erected in Hyderabad.

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer have erected a massive set worth Rs 7 crores to build Stuartpuram Village on 5 acres of land. Production designer Avinash Kolla who previously worked for several superhit films Mahanati, Jersey, Evaru, Shyam Singha Roy, etc. is overseeing the construction of a massive set depicting Stuartpuram in the 70s.

Since it’s the most ambitious project of producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the producer is making the movie on an uncompromised budget. He is taking extra care of pre-production works as well. The makers have dropped the pre-look of the flick on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. He will be essaying the role of an infamous thief, popularly called Tiger from Andhra Pradesh.

For unversed, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, while dialogues have been penned by Srikanth.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata shooting wrapped up; Ravi Teja's Ravanasura lengthy schedule completed