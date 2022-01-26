Ravi Teja Birthday: First look of Ramarao On Duty looks intriguing and filled with emotions

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja turns a year older today, and the makers of his upcoming film have treated his fans with an intriguing first look poster. The poster of Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty is out and it is has set high expectations already. Ravi Teja appears aggressive in the action-packed poster that is filled with various emotions.

One can see, the Krack actor can be seen with his wife in one image, while his family can be seen in another. From his office life to we can also observe him is in action in some other image. The poster indeed suggests Ramarao On Duty is a film of all emotions and will have elements for all sections.

Take a look:

Being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, the much-awaited action thriller is gearing up for its theatrical release. They will begin canning a song from today in Ramoji Film City.

Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan play the female leads opposite Ravi Teja in the film where Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role.

Talking about the technical team, the music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera and Praveen KL is the editor.

The story is inspired by true incidents. Ramarao On Duty will release in cinemas on March 25, 2022.

