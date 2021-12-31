Ravi Teja dances to the tunes of Atta Sudake; Third song from Khiladi is out now

Lyrical video for Atta Sudake, third song from Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi is here. The peppy number features Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary tapping their foot on the upbeat number. The rhythmic performance by the two actors is inspiring enough to get you dancing. The song has been scored by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad with catchy lyrics by Shree Mani. Devi Sri Prasad and Sameera Bharadwaj lend their voice to the song to give it a peppy feel.

The fabulous moves for the song have been choreographed by Sekhar master. The grand sets where the song has been picturised is erected by Gandhi Nandikudkar. Helmed by director Ramesh Varma, action entertainer Khiladi also stars Dimple Hayathi in the film. Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru, the project is presently in last phase of production. Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers for the film, while Amar Reddy has done the editing. Ravi Teja will be seen in a completely different role in the film, which is to be out in theatres on 11 February 2022.

Check out the song below:

The mass entertainer will also star in Sarath Mandava’s action thriller Rama Rao On Duty. The film also stars Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. While music for the film has been composed by Sam CS , cinematography is taken care of by Sathyan Sooryan ISC. Financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas banner, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 March 2022.