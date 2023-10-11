Ravi Teja faces backlash over calling KGF’s Yash ‘lucky’ as fans express outrage

Ravi Teja's much-anticipated period-action thriller, Tiger Nageswara Rao, is set to be one of the big releases this year. Directed by Vamsi, the action-packed movie narrates the story of a thief from Stuartpuram who has become a local legend for his audacious heists and his knack for outsmarting the police. As the actor has been actively promoting the pan-India release, a recent interview of his stirred up controversy for all the wrong reasons.

Ravi Teja’s interview

During an interaction with Zoom TV, Ravi Teja, given his role as a thief in the film, was asked about one quality that he would love to steal from some of his fellow actors. His response to this question has since become a topic of heated discussion. Ravi Teja mentioned that he would love to steal the dancing skills of Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay, as well as Prabhas' charismatic personality, even calling him a darling. However, when asked about Rocking star Yash, Ravi Teja stated that he had only seen Yash in KGF and considered himself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on a film like that.

Unsurprisingly, this comment did not sit well with Yash's dedicated and massive fanbase, who perceived Ravi Teja's words as a sign of jealousy towards the former’s remarkable success. The clip from the interview swiftly went viral, triggering a social media war that not only involved fans of Yash and Ravi Teja but also embroiled Yash's detractors.

Complicating matters further is the fact that Ravi Teja's film is releasing alongside Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost in Karnataka. In response to what they perceive as Ravi Teja's ‘disrespectful’ comment about Yash, fans have started demanding for a boycott of Tiger Nageswara Rao. This has led to demands for an apology from Ravi Teja, while his own supporters contend that the comment may have been misinterpreted.

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

The action-thriller movie, written and directed by Vamsee, narrates the tale of the infamous thief of the 1970s, Tiger Nageswara Rao. Starring Ravi Teja and debutant Nupur Sanon in the lead roles, the film also boasts a notable cast, including Anupam Kher, Sudev Nair, Renu Desai, Hareesh Peradi, Gayatri Bharadwaj, and others. The film's soundtrack, created by G. V. Prakash Kumar, saw the release of its first single, Ek Dum Ek Dum on September 5, 2023, followed by the second single, Veedu on September 21, 2023. The film is scheduled to release on 20 October 2023.

