Ravi Teja to feature in Venkatesh Daggubati’s F3? Find Out

The Disco Raja star Ravi Teja is expected to feature in the upcoming film F3. The film is the sequel to the previous film F2: Fun and Frustration. The film will be helmed by Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi. The director also helmed the earlier film, F2: Fun and Frustration. The makers of the upcoming F3, wanted to add some heavy-duty element of entertainment. The south film, F2: Fun and Frustration had two leading men, Venkatesh Dagggubati and Varun Tej. The filmmaker, Anil Ravipudi is reportedly looking to add one more male lead to the film.

The south megastar Ravi Teja is the one who has been chosen by the makers to be the third male lead. Currently, the south star Ravi Teja is busy with his upcoming film Disco Raja. The film is slated for a release on January 24. The south drama will also feature actors Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope. The film is expected to be a science fiction flick. The teaser of the film Disco Raja has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audience. The film will see Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is a rugged look. The south flick Disco Raja's teaser sees the villain Bobby Simha in a ruthless and brutal avatar.

The teaser also sees the lead of the film Ravi Teja in a sleek look, stepping out of the swanky car. The actor is seen carrying a big tape recorder on his shoulders. The south superstar Ravi Teja then gets into action mode and is seen taking on the villains with massive guns. The film is expected to have a lot of action and stunts, with the lead actor taking on the evil forces.

