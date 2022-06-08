Ravi Teja gives a glimpse of the sets of Tiger Nageswara Rao as they commence the night shoot

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be treating his fans with his first Pan-India project titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. While the film was announced with much anticipation, the shoot has been progressing swiftly for many months. Ravi Teja has now shared a glimpse into the sets as they commenced the night shoot.

Ravi Teja shared a video from the sets, where one can see the crew working on the location. He will be essaying the role of an infamous thief, popularly called Tiger from Andhra Pradesh in his next. Ravi Teja has worked on his body language and diction to make the character more appealing to the audience.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, while dialogues have been penned by Srikanth.

Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date. Tej Narayan Agarwal is presenting the project. The release date and other updates on the film are yet to be announced by the team.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja will also play the lead in Trinathrao Nakkina’s Dhamaka, and Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura. He is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film Rama Rao On Duty. The action drama was expected to get a theatrical release on 17 June but got postponed due to unknown reasons. His fans are in for a treat as they will get to experience the vivid characters of the star.

