Ravi Teja heads to Goa for the new schedule of Krack; Shares his flight selfies

After Hyderabad, the team of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack has now headed to Goa for the next schedule.

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan recently wrapped up a schedule of their much-awaited film, Krack in Hyderabad. After Hyderabad, the team has not headed to Goa for the next schedule. Ravi Teja took to Twitter and shared about the same. Sharing a couple selfies from the flight, the actor wrote, "Off to Goa for the final schedule of #krack #maskon." Gopichand Malineni is helming the project. Amidst pandemic, a lot of filmmakers have already resumed the shoots and Krack is among many.

Krack is bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division and slated to release next year in May. The upcoming Telugu film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. S Thaman will give music to the film while GK Vishnu has handled the camera and Naveen Nooli is on edit for Krack. The upcoming flick has been the talk of the town since its inceptions and a few posters featuring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan have already created a good buzz.

Check out Ravi Teja's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has been sharing some amazing photos as she is enjoying her time amidst nature. The stunner is relaxing and is on a short break before resuming Krack shoot in Goa.

