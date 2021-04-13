Ravi Teja joins hands with debutant director Sarath Mandava for his next; See PHOTOS of formal pooja ceremony

Ravi Teja is joining forces with the debutant director Sarath Mandava for a yet to be titled film and it was launched with a pooja ceremony today.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Krack. Now, Ravi Teja has joined forces with debut director Sarath Mandava. Sarath Mandava is a former associate of popular biggies from the South entertainment industry namely Venkatesh, Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Mohan Lal, etc. Although Ravi Teja is committed to doing films with other directors, this new one has kicked off first. Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, Ravi Teja will be portraying a never-before-seen role in the movie.

Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame is roped in as the heroine opposite Ravi Teja in the film. The yet to be titled flick is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP. Sam CS will score music, while Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera. Tentatively titled production no 4, the film is launched with a formal pooja. The film’s regular shoot will begin from this month. Apart from direction, Sarath Mandava has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues.

See photos here:

Sai Suresh is the art director. Meanwhile, the first teaser from Ravi Teja's upcoming film Khiladi was released yesterday. Directed by Ramesh Varma, Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Bollywood production house Pen Studios bankrolled the project in association with A Studios. The film’s teaser received a huge positive response from the fans.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×