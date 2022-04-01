Ravi Teja-led biopic Tiger Nageswara Rao gets a second lead onboard; Deets Inside

Ravi Teja's first Pan-India flick, Tiger Nageswara Rao will be launched tomorrow on 2 April with a grand ceremony. Helmed by Vamsee, this heist crime drama has been backed by Abhishek Agarwal Arts. To be presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal, the first look for Tiger Nageswara Rao will also be dropped on the festive occasion of Ugadi.

As per the latest update on the project, popular model Gayatri Bharadwaj has come on-board as the heroine. Besides her, Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, will also be playing one of the leads in the film.

Based on the life of a notorious thief from Andhra Pradesh, this forthcoming venture will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Nageswara Rao gained attention after his infamous escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s. He was popularly addressed by the name Tiger.

GV Prakash Kumar is part of the crew as the music director and R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer. Avinash Kolla is the production designer.

This first Pan-Indian movie of Ravi Teja's career will also be his most lavish project to date. Fans cannot wait to see the Mass Maharaja in this new grey avatar.

