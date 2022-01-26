Ravi Teja looks joyful & full on energy in the special birthday poster of his film Dhamaka

Ravi Teja will be teaming up with the ace director Trinadh Rao Nakkina for a mass entertainer titled Dhamaka with an interesting tagline of ‘Double Impact’. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, a special poster was released and it shows Ravi Teja in a joyful mood.

Wishing Ravi Teja on his birthday, the makers shared a new poster of the film. Dressed in a striped shirt and black jeans, Ravi Teja looks ultra-stylish and jubilant in the poster. Going by his pose, this still is from a dance number in the film. The poster reads as, “Enjoying The Process”, signifying the team is having blast shooting the movie.

Check out the poster here: