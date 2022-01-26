Ravi Teja looks joyful & full on energy in the special birthday poster of his film Dhamaka
Ravi Teja will be teaming up with the ace director Trinadh Rao Nakkina for a mass entertainer titled Dhamaka with an interesting tagline of ‘Double Impact’. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, a special poster was released and it shows Ravi Teja in a joyful mood.
Wishing Ravi Teja on his birthday, the makers shared a new poster of the film. Dressed in a striped shirt and black jeans, Ravi Teja looks ultra-stylish and jubilant in the poster. Going by his pose, this still is from a dance number in the film. The poster reads as, “Enjoying The Process”, signifying the team is having blast shooting the movie.
Check out the poster here:
Prasanna Kumar Bezawada is providing the story and screenplay for the film. Dhamaka is jointly bankrolled under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The movie will feature some well-known actors in vital roles and top-notch technicians handling different crafts. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film and the details are excepted to be out soon.
Meanwhile, a few hours ago, a special birthday poster from Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty was out and it is has set high expectations already. Ravi Teja appears as aggressive in the action-packed poster that is filled with various emotions.
Credits: Twitter
