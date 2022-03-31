Ravi Teja to make his Pan-India debut with 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'; Project to launch on April 2

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set for his first-ever Pan-India project titled Tiger Nageswara Rao which will be launched on 2 April. The makers will simultaneously drop the first look poster for the flick to be directed by Vamsee. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date. Tej Narayan Agarwal is presenting the project.

Abhishek Agarwal has entered the entertainment industry with a big bang. His debut movie, The Kashmir Files is garnering praises from all across.

Meanwhile, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a periodic film, set in the backdrop of 1970s India. The film's storyline is based on the real-life incidents of a notorious thief. It is believed that Ravi Teja underwent a grand makeover to play this challenging part. As part of his preparation, the actor worked on his body language, diction, and even his appearance.

The filmmaker is done with the film's script and plans to release the movie in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Just like most of Ravi Teja's flicks, Tiger Nageswara Rao is also expected to be packed with high intense action sequences. To give the movie a periodic feel, popular technicians have also been roped in as part of the crew.

R Madhie ISC will be handling the camera, while the background score and songs will be taken care of by GV Prakash Kumar. Avinash Kolla is going to be the production designer, while the dialogues have been penned by Srikanth Vissa.

As the venture is not on the floor yet, further details of the project will be unveiled soon.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on doing Mishan Impossible: I know I'll be proud of it whenever I look at my filmography