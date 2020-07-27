Ravi Teja to play a detective in the upcoming film with director Trinath Rao Nakkina?

The south star Ravi Teja will be collaborating with the ace southern director for the upcoming film. The latest news update states that the lead star Ravi Teja will be essaying a detective

The latest news reports about the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is that he could be essaying the role of a detective in the upcoming film by director Trinath Rao Nakkina. The south star Ravi Teja will be collaborating with the ace southern director for the upcoming film. The latest news update states that the lead star Ravi Teja will be essaying a detective has generated a lot of interest in the project for the fans. The fans and followers of the Mass Maharaja are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. The southern actor Ravi Teja will be seen in the south flick Krack.

This film is helmed by well-known southern director Gopichand Malineni. The film Krack will also feature the south siren Shruti Haasan. The actress will be essaying the female lead in the south flick Krack. The first look of the film Krack was unveiled by the makers of the film some time back. It sees the lead actor Ravi Teja in a tough cop look.

The news of the Mass Maharaja essaying the role of a fierce police officer has got the fans and followers of the actor very excited. The first look poster of the sultry diva, Shruti Haasan from Krack was also unveiled by the makers some days ago. The poster sees the gorgeous actress in a traditional saree on a bike with southern star Ravi Teja.

(ALSO READ: Rajinikanth gets emotional as he recalls moments with legendary director Mahendran on his birth anniversary)

Share your comment ×