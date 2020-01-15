Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja pre release event to be held on THIS date; Find Out

The makers of Disco Raja will host a lavish pre-release event on January 19 at the N Convention, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

After releasing two intriguing teasers and posters of the Ravi Teja starrer, the makers will host a lavish pre-release event on January 19 at the N Convention, Madhapur, Hyderabad. SRT Entertainments tweeted about the grand pre-release event of Disco Raja on their official twitter handle. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers and the lead actors of the film Disco Raja are going all out with the promotions of the film. The makers of the science fiction drama are leaving no stone unturned in order to reach out to as many fans and film audience as possible.

The megastar of south, Ravi Teja is pinning his hopes on Disco Raja to smash box office records. There is a lot riding on the Ravi Teja starrer. The film Disco Raja is helmed by Vi Anand. The film with Ravi Teja in the lead is expected to be a mass entertainer by the fans and audience members. The teaser sees the lead actor Ravi Teja stepping out of a swanky car with a big tape recorder set on his shoulder. Ravi Teja then sets the tape recorder aside and is seen holding a huge gun in his hands and is aiming at the villains. The south actor Bobby Simha will be essaying the main villain in the south flick.

The south action thriller will also feature iSmart Shankar actress Nabha Natesh, Venky Mama actress Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope in the lead. Actors Vennela Kishore, Satya and Ajay will be playing key roles in the film Disco Raja.

(ALSO READ: Disco Raja Teaser: Ravi Teja makes for a fierce and stylish hero in the action thriller)

Credits :Twitter

Read More