Ravi Teja’s upcoming film with Rakshasudu director is a remake of 1818? Find Out

The south film, 1818 was reportedly never released. Hence, there is a lot of curiosity among the fans to know more about the upcoming film with Ravi Teja in the lead.

Ravi Teja saw the release of his film Disco Raja getting a lukewarm response from the audience members. The film did not create any magic at the box office, but now the actor is looking forward to his film titled Krack. This film is touted to be a cop drama. The south star is reportedly playing the lead in an upcoming film which is a remake of Tamil film called 1818. The south film, 1818 was reportedly never released. Hence, there is a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences to know more about the upcoming film with Ravi Teja in the lead.

This film will be helmed by Rakshasudu director Ramesh Varma. The south film which is a remake of 1818 with Ravi Teja in the lead, is expected to be a thriller. Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus across the globe, has stopped all the filming and production work across film industries like south and Bollywood. Hence, the fans may not get to hear any official announcement about Ramesh Varma and Ravi Teja's film any time soon. The film audiences are now looking forward to seeing what the southern flick Krack has to offer.

The film has south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. The first look of the southern drama has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and followers of the actor who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja. The film sees Ravi Teja in a tough cop look who is taking on the villains in the film.

(ALSO READ: Krack First Look: Ravi Teja plays a tough cop in the Gopichand Malineni directorial)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More