Ravi Teja’s upcoming film with Trinath Rao Nakkina is inspired from Chiranjeevi’s Chantabbai?

The latest news update states that Ravi Teja's upcoming film with Trinath Rao Nakkina is inspired from Chiranjeevi's mega blockbuster titled, Chantabbai. The film featured Chiranjeevi and Suhasini Maniratnam in the lead.
According to the latest news reports, Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja by his fans and followers will be seen some interesting projects in the coming days. The latest news update states that Ravi Teja's upcoming film with Trinath Rao Nakkina is inspired from Chiranjeevi's mega blockbuster titled, Chantabbai. The film featured Chiranjeevi and Suhasini Maniratnam in the lead. The film had proved to a box office success. The news reports add that Ravi Teja's character will be all things fun and comic. The director Trinath Rao Nakkina has made sure that Ravi Teja's character in the upcoming drama is well etched and has a strong comic sense.

The film helmed by Trinath Rao Nakkina is reportedly written by Prasanna Kumar. Ravi Teja is currently looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film called Krack. The film will also feature south siren Shruti Haasan. The film is helmed by ace south director Gopichand Malineni. The south flick Krack is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The southern drama Krack is expected to be an action thriller.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as a tough cop who will be battling the villains. The film teaser has already generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and audience members. The film Krack's first look poster has immensely impressed the fans. The film's second look poster features Shruti Haasan in a traditional attire.

Credits :thehansindia.com

