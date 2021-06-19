Ravi Teja shoots for an intense action sequence in Italy for 'Khiladi'; Watch BTS video

Ravi Teja is currently shooting in Italy for 'Khiladi' and a BTS video from the sets is going viral.

Despite the COVID-19, Ravi Teja is in the full form with back to back movies lined up. The Mass Maharaja of Tollywood, Ravi Teja will be seen in the upcoming action entertainer film titled 'Khiladi'. The film will be directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa. The first look and title posters garnered widespread attention among the movie buffs. The director collaborated with Ravi Teja previously for 'Veera' (2011).

Before the Coronavirus second wave, Ravi Teja was busy shooting for the film with power-packed schedules as 'Khiladi' was scheduled to release in May. As the film is postponed, the makers are progressing the shoot at a fast pace to complete the shoot as soon as possible, so that they can release it in theatres. Now, team Khiladi shared a behind the scenes video of Ravi Teja from the movie. Ravi Teja can be seen doing an intense chase sequence which was shot in Italy. Check out the behind the scenes video below:

Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Dimple Hayathi as the second lead. Arjun Sarja, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Unni Mukundan were roped in for pivotal roles. 'Khiladi' is produced by Koneru Satyanarayana. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music. Srikanth Vissa and Sagar have penned the dialogues and Sujeeth Vasudev is behind the camera. Ravi Teja is also working on another movie tentatively titled RT69 directed by Sarath Mandava.

