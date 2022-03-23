Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao On Duty gets an official release date in June; Deets inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is ready to entertain us with another action thriller Ramarao On Duty soon. Today, the makers took to Twitter and announce the official release date of the film. The action film will hit the theatres on June 17, 2022. Helmed by debutant director Sarath Mandava, Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the female leads.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce the official release date. The team tweeted, "Joining order issued for the Box Office Hunt #RamaRaoOnDuty MASSive Release in theatres on June 17."

Venu Thottempudi will also be doing a vital role in the project that will also mark his comeback. Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani will also be part of the cast.