Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao On Duty gets a release date in Summer 2022; Deets inside

The much-anticipated release date of Ravi Tej starrer Rama Rao On Duty is out. The makers shared a new poster to announce the official release date details. The action drama will release in theatres on 25th March 2022. The new poster shows Ravi Teja throwing a stick and people in the background can be seen running with sticks too.

After opening the 2021 box office with Krack and scoring a hit, Ravi Teja is all set to entertain with the upcoming movie Ramarao On Duty, directed by Sarath Mandava. Recently, the first look of the film was released and it was received with massive response on social media. The film is on roll with back-to-back updates and shooting schedules.

Ramarao On Duty is written and directed by Sarath Mandava and is jointly produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works banners. Sam CS is the music composer. Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Kaushik of Majili (2019) fame are the leading ladies.