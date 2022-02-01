Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao Duty LOCKED two release dates; Deets Inside

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao On Duty locked two release dates. The movie may release on previously slated date of March 25th or else it would arrive on April 15th.

The official statement reads: “We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect on other films. We slated Ramarao On Duty for release on 25th March 2022. But due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on 25th March 2022 or 15th April 2022.”

Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the heroines opposite Ravi Teja in the film where Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role. The film also features some noted actors in important roles.