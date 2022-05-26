Ravi Teja starrer Ramarao On Duty postponed; New release date to be out soon

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty directed by debutant Sarath Mandava and produced grandly by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks gets postponed. The movie was scheduled for its theatrical release on June 17th. However, due to delay in post-production works, the movie is pushed to a later date. The makers will announce new release date soon.

Although production works were completed on time, the makers are taking extra care on post-production works. Once they announce new date, they will begin next set of promotions.

