Ravi Teja starrer Ravanasura first schedule shoot begins in Hyderabad

Ravi Teja will be seen next in the film titled Ravanasura, which also stars Sushanth in a special role. The film, which was launched grandly in the presence of Chiranjeevi, has now begun its regular shoot. Ravanasura is creating a lot of buzz since the first look and reportedly Ravi Teja will be donning a never seen before avatar.

A source from the film's unit, said to Times of India, "The first schedule has gotten underway and scenes that are shot at night are being shot first. Ravi Teja will be playing the role of an advocate in this film. Actor Sushanth too will be playing an important role."

The action flick is Sudheer Varma’s directorial and is produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Team Works. The film will reportedly feature five female leads and actresses Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada have been roped in to play crucial roles.

The makers shared a video from sets on social media as they began shoot. On the other hand, Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Rama Rao On Duty. The actor has also started shooting for the Trinadha Rao Nakkina directorial Dhamaka. He is also awaiting the release of his upcoming action entertainer Khiladi.

