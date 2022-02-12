Ravi Teja starrer Ravanasura's second shooting schedule wrapped up in Hyderabad

Ravi Teja is on roll, after Khiladi, he is now busy with his another upcoming film Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Varma. The film, which went on the floors in January, has now wrapped up the second shooting schedule in Hyderabad. The makers took to Twitter and shared the news of wrap up with a team pic.

While Sushanth and few other actors took part in the first schedule, Ravi Teja joined the shoot in the second schedule. The film in no time has wrapped up its second shooting schedule as well. In the pic, one can see Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Daksha Nagarkar, director Sudheer Varma, writer Srikanth Vissa, producer Abhishek Nama and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan in smiles.

The action flick is Sudheer Varma’s directorial and is produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Team Works. The film will feature five female leads and actresses Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada have been roped in to play crucial roles.

Apart from this, Ravi Teja's much-anticipated film Khiladi released in Telugu In Hindi on February 11 and is receiving lukewarm response from the audiences. Khiladi marked the debut of Ravi Teja in Bollywood, but however, couldn't stand up to the expectations.

Also Read: Khiladi Twitter Review: 10 Tweets to read if you are planning to watch Ravi Teja starrer