Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu romantic drama Naa Autograph to re-release in theaters on Feb 22, 2025

Ravi Teja, also known as the ‘Mass Maharaja,’ has earned this title with his charismatic, over-the-top entertainers—from Dubai Seenu in his early years to Krack and Dhamaka in recent years.

However, there have been instances where the actor opted for more sensitive roles, one of which was the 2004 film Naa Autograph. A remake of the Tamil film Autograph, starring Cheran in the lead, the Telugu version received mostly positive reviews upon release, but this wasn’t enough to make it a box-office success.

Over the years, as with many re-releases, the audience’s perception of Naa Autograph has evolved. In light of this, the film’s makers plan to re-release it in theaters on February 22, a week after Valentine’s Day.

The official update about the re-release was shared by industry insiders, including Ramesh Bala, on X (formerly Twitter).

Naa Autograph is a Telugu language romantic drama starring Ravi Teja, Gopika, Bhumika Chawla, Kaniha, Sunil, and others in key roles. The film was written by Cheran and directed by S. Gopal Reddy, with Bellamkonda Suresh producing and M.M. Keerawani composing the music.

The story follows Seenu, who, while distributing his wedding invitations, reminisces about his past lovers and the women who shaped his life. Naa Autograph is a reflective take on relationships and their impact on human emotions.

Naa Autograph is as much a comedy as it is a romantic drama, with ample humor delivered by Sunil and other talented comedians.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Mr. Bachchan, written and directed by Harish Shankar. Up next, he will star in Mass Jathara opposite Sree Leela. The film was written and directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by S. Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.