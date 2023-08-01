Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao postponed? Makers release statement

There is some very good news for Ravi Teja fans. There had been rumors going around that his forthcoming film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, had been postponed. But there had not been any concrete evidence regarding the same. Even though there wasn't an official confirmation, many fans were disappointed with the rumors as they believed them to be true.

But now, the film’s producer, Abhishek Agarwal, has come forward and released a statement confirming that these postponement speculations are baseless and the film will not be delayed. Ravi Teja fans can be excited, as their favorite actor will arrive on their screens as planned on the 20th of October.

Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao's producer denies rumors of the film getting postponed

