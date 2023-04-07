Ravi Teja to face off against Varun Dhawan on screen for the Hindi remake of Silambarasan's Maanaadu

Ravi Teja has been riding on a success streak for some time with two back-to-back blockbusters in “Dhamaka” and “Walter Veeraya”. The star is all set to be making his grand Bollywood entry if reports are to be believed. The latest updates coming in indicate that there will be one more star presence to make his Hindi debut more special. None other than Varun Dhawan is said to be joining hands with Ravi Teja for a remake of the blockbuster “Maanaadu”. The film will be remade in both Telugu and Hindi with Ravi Teja and Dhawan reprising the roles played by Silambarasan and S J Surya respectively that released last year.

Maanaadu to get a Hindi – Telugu remake

Maanadu was a revelation in Tamil cinema for its genius time loop structure and central narrative conceit. The film was a huge box office success as well as received major critical acclaim for its racy screenplay and immense entertainment value. The team is working on adapting the script to suit the respective milieus and cater to the sensibilities of the audiences from the respective industries. The film will be obviously mounted on a much larger scale as compared to Maanaadu and we can expect some tweaks in the screenplay to suit the big canvas as compared to the original. Venkat Prabhu helmed the Tamil original but it is not clear who will be roped in to direct the Hindi and Telugu versions. This will be one of the most anticipated bilingual projects to be coming out of Bollywood if the rumours do turn out to be true.

Upcoming Projects

Ravi Teja has developed a quite significant fan base in Hindi with dubbed versions of his hit Telugu films. The remakes of his successful films in Hindi like “Kick” starring Salman Khan, also went on to make quite an impact at the box office. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has been keen in his recent interviews about his love for southern cinema and his wish to enter the southern film industry and this might just be the perfect project for their reunion. Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his next film Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, which is currently in the last leg of post-production. Ravi Teja just had his latest release “Ravanasura”. The film has released today with favorable reviews.

ALSO READ: Ravanasura: 10 tweets to check out if you are planning to watch Ravi Teja starrer