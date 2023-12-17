Ravi Teja to play a role with Amitabh Bachchan's name? Here’s everything about the Harish Shankar directorial

After many years, Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar are collaborating for the third time. The film officially announced a few days ago has finally got its first look and title.

The film is called Mr Bachchan and the first look released today features Mass Maharaaja Ravi Teja sitting on a scooter with a pair of shades and a serious gaze. The first look also features a caricature of Amitabh Bachchan in the background and a theater.

Sharing the first look on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ravi Teja wrote “#MrBachchan Naam tho suna hoga Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab."

Ravi Teja’s next collaboration with director Harish Shankar

Judging from the first look of the film, it seems that Ravi Teja plays a character who is an ardent fan of Amitabh Bachchan. Along with the poster, there was also a tagline that read Naam Tho Suna Hoga, one of the iconic dialogues by Amitabh Bachchan.

Moreover, this also marks the reunion of director Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja after their films Shock and Mirapakay. Both films were the first and second films of the director’s career and hold great prominence in shaping his place as a director.

Shock which was released in 2006 was produced by Ram Gopal Varma and had Jyothika in the lead role. Though Shock was a failure at the box officer, later in 2010, the duo rejoined for Mirapakay which went on to be a great hit in theaters and was also the first film to feature Ravi Teja’s title card, calling him Mass Maharaaja.

Advertisement

Ravi Teja’s work front

Ravi Teja was last seen in the film Tiger Nageswara Rao, a period action film by Vamsee which was about a notorious thief. The film stars Ravi Teja in the title role alongside Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Murali Sharma, and many more in crucial roles. The film which released on October 20th was met with mixed reviews from the critics.

Moreover, Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his next film Eagle, an action film written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni with Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Madhoo, and many more in key roles. The actor is also set to join hands with Krack director Gopichande Malineni for a film tentatively called RT4GM.

ALSO READ: Is Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni's collaboration in trouble? Details inside