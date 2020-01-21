Ravi Teja's Disco Raja earns THIS whopping amount in its pre release business; Find Out

Ravi Teja starrer has reportedly earned a whopping amount of 22 crore. The film will hit the big screen on January 24.

The highly anticipated film Disco Raja, starring Ravi Teja has reportedly earned a whopping amount of 22 crore. The film will hit the big screen on January 24. The film Disco Raja will also star south actors Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Bobby Simha in key roles. The film will see Bobby Simha play the ruthless and brutal villain. Disco Raja's teaser was unveiled some time back and the fans and film audience gave it a thundering response. The film Disco Raja's trailer sees, a lot of action and gun wielding villains. The film is expected to have some high intensity action sequences and stunts.

The teaser of Disco Raja sees, Bobby Simha, as a brutal villain who will kill anyone who gets in his way. The hero of the film, Ravi Teja is seen stepping out of a swanky car with a big tape recorder on his shoulders. The films' teaser looks very promising and stylish. The south drama, Disco Raja is one of the most highly anticipated flicks of the south film industry. There is a lot riding on the film for the lead actor Ravi Teja is hoping for a blockbuster hit, after his previous films did not create any magic on the box office.

The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film on the silver screen as the teaser of the Ravi Teja starrer has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans. The film Disco Raja is helmed by Vi Anand. S Thaman has done the music direction for the film.

