Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Karan to lock horns at the box-office on Sankranti

Ravi Teja is one of the most prominent and sought-after actors in Telugu cinema. The Dhamaka actor, known as the ‘Mass Maharaja’, is famous for his action comedy films that appeal widely to the audience.

The Krack actor took to social media to announce that his latest film, Eagle, helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, would hit the silver screen on 13th January, coinciding with Sankranti. Teja wrote on his social media:

“This time! Sankranthi is going to be full vibrant! #EAGLE 13th January 2024! Theatres lo kaludham (see you at the theaters)”

It was announced earlier that Guntur Karam, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is also aiming for a Sankranti release, hitting the big screens on 12th January, 2024. This means that there would be a clash between the two films, Eagle and Guntur Karam, at the box-office during Sankranti 2024.

More about Eagle

Eagle marks the second directorial venture of Karthik Gattamneni, his first one being Surya vs Surya in 2015. The film also features Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivasa Avasarala, Madhoo, and more in prominent roles, apart from the Disco Raja star himself.

Apart from directing it, Karthik Gattamneni has also acted as the cinematographer and editor for the film. The film is expected to be an action-thriller film.

Ravi Teja's next film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, helmed by Vamsee, is scheduled to release on 20th October, this year.

More about Guntur Karam

Guntur Karam marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu, after Athadu in 2005 and Khaleja in 2010. The film is expected to be an action drama film, and features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and more, other than the Spyder actor. The cinematography for the film is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, who has also cranked the camera for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, known for films like Boys, Sooryavanshi, Mr. Majnu, etc.

